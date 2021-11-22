Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,547 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Pro-Dex worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

In related news, Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp acquired 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $84,653.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William James Farrell III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $41,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $20.44 on Monday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.