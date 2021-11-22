Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Quad/Graphics worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 54.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 296.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 188,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $225.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

