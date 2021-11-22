Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,966 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.5% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 70.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

In other news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.