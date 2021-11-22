Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 157,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $983,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

NYSE WF opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.