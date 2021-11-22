Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 36,929 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FONAR were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in FONAR by 11.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FONAR by 29.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in FONAR by 15.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in FONAR by 9.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FONAR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FONR opened at $16.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.73. FONAR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

