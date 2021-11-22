Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $171,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,006,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $329,000.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

