Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,004,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPSC opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPSC. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

