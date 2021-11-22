Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives $6.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

GGB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 403,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,108. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 511.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

