Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,486,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $14.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,963.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,846.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,658.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

