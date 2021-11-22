Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.89. 56,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,289. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.44 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

