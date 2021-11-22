Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 368,397 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,397 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $24,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.19. 102,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,644. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03.

