Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 4,744 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 674.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.90. 880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,450. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.94. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $191.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.