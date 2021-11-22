Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 982 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.73. The company had a trading volume of 304,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,974,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $486.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

