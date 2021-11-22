Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$53.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.83. The company has a market cap of C$10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$31.72 and a 12-month high of C$54.73.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.88.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

