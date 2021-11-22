Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 8.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

