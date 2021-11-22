Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,278,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

LAND opened at $28.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.46, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $28.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.