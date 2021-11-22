Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

