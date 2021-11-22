Gleason Group Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after buying an additional 560,011 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 310.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 464,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,914 shares of company stock worth $5,083,805. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $132.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average is $140.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $119.10 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

