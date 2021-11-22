Gleason Group Inc. Has $47,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,045,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $78.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $80.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

