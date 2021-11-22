Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 537 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,076,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $256.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.58 and its 200 day moving average is $241.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.30 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

