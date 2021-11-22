Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Up 5.5%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.95. 5,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 629,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after buying an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 85.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after buying an additional 1,189,286 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,283,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 261.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 600,857 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

