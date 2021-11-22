GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

