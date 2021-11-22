Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

AERI opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $475.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.87. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.