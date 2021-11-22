Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 69,809 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 72.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUBY. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.38. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.