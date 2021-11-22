Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 213,450 Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 213,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Angel Oak Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,431,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.54. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

