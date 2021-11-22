Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Several research firms have commented on AERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $475.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

