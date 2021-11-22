Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 368,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCRN opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.43.

DCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

