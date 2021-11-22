Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 41,633 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of Capital City Bank Group worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $467.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

