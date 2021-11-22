Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 451.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KYMR opened at $61.50 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $346,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,775 shares of company stock worth $6,284,636. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

