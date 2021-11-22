Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,578 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCT opened at $150.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $156.40.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

