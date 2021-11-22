Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 368,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCRN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

DCRN stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

