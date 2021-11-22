Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

GDDFF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.07.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.