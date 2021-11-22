Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GFOR opened at $9.70 on Monday. Graf Acquisition Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

