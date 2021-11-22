Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.48

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

GRPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $646,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $187,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

