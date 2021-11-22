Gravity Finance (GFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $23,174.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00073562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,230.81 or 0.07247793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,500.85 or 1.00217719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

