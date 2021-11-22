Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 880 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,085,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,881,000 after buying an additional 162,303 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Herman Miller by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,166,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 918,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,302,000 after purchasing an additional 706,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.