Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 34,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

STX opened at $100.78 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

