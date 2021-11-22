Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMS. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

WMS opened at $130.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $133.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $130,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 742,421 shares of company stock worth $93,939,933. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

