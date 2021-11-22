Gregory A. Lang Sells 30,734 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 30,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $237,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 44,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 650,147 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 453,031 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 421,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 354,210 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.