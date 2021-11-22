Gregory A. Lang Sells 30,734 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 30,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $237,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 44,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.03.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
