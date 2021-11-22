Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.0% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.09. 68,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

