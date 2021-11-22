Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after buying an additional 151,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after acquiring an additional 203,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.