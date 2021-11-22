Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 4,675 Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

NYSEARCA SPPP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

