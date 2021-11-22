Greystone Logistics (GLGI) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS: GLGI) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Greystone Logistics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics’ peers have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million $3.35 million 5.75 Greystone Logistics Competitors $2.73 billion $336.72 million 25.31

Greystone Logistics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greystone Logistics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Logistics Competitors 277 1033 1571 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Greystone Logistics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greystone Logistics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 8.66% 25.72% 7.08% Greystone Logistics Competitors -8.45% 0.50% 3.63%

Summary

Greystone Logistics peers beat Greystone Logistics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

