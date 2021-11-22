Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Trading 6.6% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $203.42 and last traded at $203.42. 3,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 176,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.46 and a 200 day moving average of $172.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 46.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

