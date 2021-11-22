Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in October

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,634,900 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 2,121,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,174.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gruma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Gruma alerts:

Shares of GPAGF stock remained flat at $$12.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. Gruma has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.