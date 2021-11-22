Guardian Investment Management Invests $1.92 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 300,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,684,000 after purchasing an additional 70,110 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.28. 68,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,408. The company has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $155.14 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

