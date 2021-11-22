Guardian Investment Management Sells 4,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,395,000 after buying an additional 76,841 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.95. 6,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $243.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

