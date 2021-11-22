Guardian Investment Management Sells 8,300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 104,473 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 530,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,480,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.29 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.