Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.59.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after buying an additional 666,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after buying an additional 546,241 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after buying an additional 369,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after buying an additional 995,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

