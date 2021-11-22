Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Shares of HALL opened at $4.25 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $77.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

